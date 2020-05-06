Services
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Linda "Wit" Seeholzer

Linda "Wit" Seeholzer Obituary
Linda "Wit" Seeholzer

Milton - Linda "Wit" Seeholzer, 63, died Monday morning May 4, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. "Nana" to her most precious, but "The Wit" to all, Linda bore a strength and passion for life few could match.

Linda was born on March 11, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Norm and Anne (Murtagh) Witalec. An experienced party planner, a loved bar owner, and a master salesperson, Linda filled her life with happy souls. Her Michigan 'Crew' became family, her heart was always ready for another member.

She attacked life like a great book, proud of each chapter and eager to share it with those she loved. She was the first to help others turn the page, the last to forget old friends. In 1998, Linda and her son Ryan packed up all their belongings and moved to Vermont. She worked for Verizon, training with 'the Gooneys' and building a group of forever friends.

On October 20, 2000, Linda married her best friend Brian Seeholzer. They raised 4 boys together and ran Falcon Plumbing Service for over 30 years. Linda loved the water and the sun; their years on the 'yes dear' defined her spirit and built a new 'Crew' in Vermont.

Linda's greatest gift was conversation. Her tongue quick, her ear tuned, she was rarely at a loss for words. Her family remembers her most for her enduring generosity, her candor, and laughter… there was always laughter.

Linda is survived by her loving husband Brian and her sons Tyler Seeholzer and his wife Chantelle of Lincoln, California, Ryan Seeholzer and Kathleen Berard of St. Albans, Justin Seeholzer and his wife Jamie of St. Albans, and Brendon Seeholzer of McCarthy, Alaska. She is also survived by her grandchildren Archer, Tatum, Desi, Bella, Noella, Nolan, Nathaniel, and Jack.

She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Deborah McCoy.

Burial and celebration of life ceremonies will be held at a future date when the party can be hardy!

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 6 to May 7, 2020
