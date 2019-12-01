|
Linda (Superneau) Wilbert
Burlington - Linda A. Wilbert, 64 passed away at UVM Medical Center surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
She was born on March 13, 1955 in Burlington to Robert Sr. and Marjorie (Valiquette) Superneau.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dennis Wilbert.
Spring Interment Service will be held in Malletts Bay Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to be used at the family's discretion.
Elmwood-Meunier in charge.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019