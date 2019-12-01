Services
Linda (Superneau) Wilbert


1955 - 2019
Linda (Superneau) Wilbert Obituary
Linda (Superneau) Wilbert

Burlington - Linda A. Wilbert, 64 passed away at UVM Medical Center surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

She was born on March 13, 1955 in Burlington to Robert Sr. and Marjorie (Valiquette) Superneau.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dennis Wilbert.

Spring Interment Service will be held in Malletts Bay Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be sent to be used at the family's discretion.

Please visit our website at www.elmwoodmeunier.net for a full obituary.

Elmwood-Meunier in charge.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
