Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service
472 Meadowland Drive, Suite 7
South Burlington, VT 05403
Linda (Stevens) Zeno

Linda (Stevens) Zeno Obituary
Linda (Stevens) Zeno

Burlington - Linda (Stevens) Zeno died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 28th after a very short battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 20th from 2-4pm at the Stephen C Gregory Cremation Service; 472 Meadowland Dr Suite 7, South Burlington VT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Ta Kum Ta, Alex's Lemonade, or St Jude.

The full obituary can be found at

www.gregorycremation.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 2, 2019
