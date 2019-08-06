|
|
Lionel Ferdinand Perras Lee
Burlington - Lionel Ferdinand Perras Lee of Burlington, Vermont, passed away on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
He was born on August 31, 1922 in Quebec, Canada to Henri and Laudina (Tellier) Perras. He served in the Marines and retired after 20 years working as an Inspector for G.E.
Lionel enjoyed gardening, roller skating, ice skating and hiking all around Vermont. He was known as the history buff, and the reader of all books.
Lionel is survived by his sister Jill Albert of Rutland, his special nephew and caregiver Jimmy Perras. He was much loved by his daughter Sandra and her husband, Donald Jacob of Richmond, and his granddaughters Heather and Mickey Mossey of So. Burlington. Lisa and Craig Erickson of Montgomery center, great granddaughter Hannah Erickson, and the Stannard girls; Linda, Diane and Kelly. As well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his daughter Joyce, Peter Stannard and granddaughter Debbie Martell. His sisters Janet Art Prue, Lillian Charles Prue, Brother-in-law Garold Albert, Brother John Perras, Paul and Edna Perras, Romeo Perras, sister-in-law Theresa Perras and special friend Lucille Gaudreu.
A Funeral Service will take place on August 9, 2019, at 10:30 AM at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Burial will take place after the service at New Mount Calvary Cemetery, Plattsburgh Ave, Burlington, Vermont.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 6, 2019