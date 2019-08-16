Services
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
48 South Maple Street
Vergennes, VT 05491
(802) 877-3321
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown-McClay Funeral Home
Vergennes, VT
Lisa Ann Gray

Lisa Ann Gray Obituary
Lisa Ann Gray

Ferrisburgh - Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495, St. Jude Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Center, Boardman Street, Middlebury, VT. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 16, 2019
