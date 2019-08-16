|
|
Lisa Ann Gray
Ferrisburgh - Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495, St. Jude Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Center, Boardman Street, Middlebury, VT. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 16, 2019