Lisa Mood
Shelburne - Lisa was born in The Hague, Holland on November 20, 1958 and passed away at the age of 61 on February 24, 2020 at The Arbors after a long battle with diabetes and a shorter battle with early onset Alzheimer's.
During her childhood, Lisa travelled the world living in Holland, Norway, Germany, Spain, England, Venezuela, Wales and Belgium. She graduated from high school at the Antwerp International School in Belgium where she sang and acted in numerous plays and shows. Interested in world affairs, she also participated in the Model U.N.
Lisa received her associate's degree from Endicott College and after completing an internship at the BBC in London, England, she received her bachelor's degree in communications at the University of Hartford. She started her career in North Carolina before moving to Vermont. Lisa was an avid reader, movie goer and she loved the theatre.
Although she had no children of her own, she was a doting aunt to nieces Jessica Bolster, Charlotte Bolster, Stephanie Bolster, Suzanne Nichtula, Sheila Mood and nephews Daniel Nichtula, Kevin Nichtula and Greg Harvilla. She will be dearly missed by her mother Eleanor Mood, her sister Jacqueline Bolster and brother-in-law Glen, sister Desiree Nichtula and brother-in-law James, and brother Thomas and sister-in-law Jeannine.
The family would like to express its gratitude for the loving care that Lisa received from the caregivers at The Arbors and Bayada Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 11:00am at Holy Family Catholic Church, Essex Junction. Burial will be in the spring at Resurrection Park Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home, Essex Junction. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020