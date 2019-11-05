|
|
Lois Bouton
Burlington, VT/Endicott, NY - On Tuesday October 29th, 2019 a beautiful lady, Lois Bouton - 92, holding Merri's hand, entered heaven along side her heavenly father and then onto the waiting arms of her husband Earl (husband, 2004).
Lois resided at Starr Farm Nursing Home for 9 ½ years. She was cared for by an incredible staff who treated her with dignity and love. She would be seen many times a day taking staffs hands and telling them she loved them, which she did.
Thank you to Kassie for all your kindness, so glad you're back. To the administrator Casey, you're the best. The biggest thank you goes to Tat (LNA) who radiates love and kindness every day to everyone. Mom always knew your voice and responded to you even when she could no longer see you. Tat is beyond any words how she bestowed her wonderful care on our mother. You are an angel, I love you and cherish you and so did mom. Thank you doesn't seem enough, you are very special to us.
Merri, you were an amazing roommate, you watched over Lois every day. Thank you for making her last months there so great. Thank you to the entire staff, mom loved you all and we do too. There is no facility like this that exudes the love and care that you do. God bless you all.
To cherish her memory are her children, Richard & Glenda Bouton, Roxy Love & Ray Brown, Michael & Adine Bouton, Pam & Jim Duffy, 10 grandchildren, many great grandchildren. What a lady!
Memorial services are being held in Endicott, NY on 11/9/2019. Please plant seeds of kindness, love and laughter and leave your mark just like Lois.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019