|
|
Lois Claire Brassard Ladd
The Villages - Lois Claire Brassard Ladd (84) of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully, June 4, 2019, with the love of her life-Bill, her husband of 55+ years-by her side. Lois faced her long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's with the same grace and beauty that she shared with family and friends every day. Lois was born June 11, 1934, in Brookfield, VT, to Henry and Marie (Bellmore) Brassard. She graduated class of 1952 from Randolph High School, and, soon after, became the Executive Secretary and Office Manager at Fisher Adjustment Service, Burlington, VT. While there, Lois met her best friend William F. (Bill) Ladd and married him Sept. 14, 1963. Together, they raised their children, Cheryl, Bryon, and Donna. As a stay-at-home mom, Lois did bookkeeping and accounting for several companies. After returning to the work force at Fisher, Lois became the first female insurance adjuster in the state of Vermont receiving many accolades. In late 1999, Lois and Bill retired to The Villages, FL, where she enjoyed playing Pickleball and golfing with her many wonderful friends. She was extremely proud of having scored a Hole-In-One!! Before moving to Florida, Lois and Bill had enjoyed many fun times with their South Burlington neighbors and their Knights of Columbus circle of friends. Lois was predeceased by her parents, siblings Vernon Brassard, Bernice Allen, Delores Hamlet, and Arlene Volpi, and siblings-in-law Joyce Bove Brassard, Tim O'Connell, Bruce Allen, Rene Nadeau, Jack Volpi, and Clarke Hamlet. She is survived by her siblings Terry O' Connell, Larry Brassard, Phyllis (Lee) Flint, Norma Nadeau, Arnold (Priscilla) Brassard, William Brassard, Thomas (Michele) Brassard, and Pamela (Michael) Dowling; her husband, Bill; her children, Cheryl Ladd, Bryon (Kathy) Ladd, Sr., Donna (Tim) Kaczmarek; her grandchildren Melissa Ladd, Christine (Jason) Parent, Evan Kaczmarek, Bryon (Shelby) Ladd, Jr., and Maria Claire Kaczmarek; one great-grandchild, Alexis Ladd; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Elan Spanish Springs Memory Care for their years of caring for Lois, as well as the warm and caring staff at Cornerstone Hospice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said Monday, August 12th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in South Burlington; a reception for family and friends will follow the service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 14, 2019