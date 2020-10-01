Lois M. (Prim) Chapman
Colchester - Lois M. Chapman, 80, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, after a long battle with Dementia, at Elderwood at Burlington Nursing Home.
Visitation will be on Sunday, Oct. 4 from 1-3 pm in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 5 at 11am in Holy Cross Church, Malletts Bay. Later Interment will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 1pm in Malletts Bay Cemetery. Those wishing may send Memorial Donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, 300 Cornerstone Dr., Williston, VT 05495. Elmwood-Meunier, Burlington in charge. For a full obituary go to www.ElmwoodMeunier.net