1/1
Lois M. (Prim) Chapman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois M. (Prim) Chapman

Colchester - Lois M. Chapman, 80, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, after a long battle with Dementia, at Elderwood at Burlington Nursing Home.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Oct. 4 from 1-3 pm in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 5 at 11am in Holy Cross Church, Malletts Bay. Later Interment will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 1pm in Malletts Bay Cemetery. Those wishing may send Memorial Donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 300 Cornerstone Dr., Williston, VT 05495. Elmwood-Meunier, Burlington in charge. For a full obituary go to www.ElmwoodMeunier.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Interment
01:00 PM
Malletts Bay Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved