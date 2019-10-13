|
Loomis G. "Loo" Dana
South Burlington - Loomis G. "Loo" Dana, 92, passed away at home on October 8, 2019. Loo was born on August 21, 1927 in Lynn, Massachusetts to parents Grosvenor and Frances Spear Dana of Woodstock, VT.
Loo is survived by his children and their spouses; Richard & Laurie Dana, Gregory Dana & Deena Frankel and Christine Dana & Lynda Collar as well as his granddaughter, Elizabeth Dana. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Susanne Ott Dana and by his good friend and companion, Patricia Allen.
After moving to South Burlington in 2006, he became an active member of the College Street Congregational Church in Burlington. Throughout his life, Loo contributed to many nonprofit organizations and found a deep satisfaction in delivering Meals on Wheels.
The family extends our gratitude to the staff of Harborview and Allenwood for their attentiveness and loving care. Thank you to the staff of UVM Home Health & Hospice for their support and guidance at the end of his life.
A celebration of Loomis' life will take place at the College Street Congregational Church in Burlington on Saturday, October 19 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Loo's name to the Meals on Wheels program of Age Well Vermont (agewellvt.org).
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019