|
|
Loren Day Barr
Shelburne - Loren Day Barr of Shelburne, VT passed away surrounded by family on November 5, 2019.
Loren was born August 1, 1939, the son of Merton (Bill) and Lydia Braley Barr of Woodstock, VT. He attended schools in Woodstock graduating in 1957 and attended UVM from 1957-1961 while working at Lane Press. Loren went to work for Burlington Rapid Transit/Vermont Transit in May 1961 until January 1991. He then worked for Mountain Transit from September 1991 to September 1999. At this time he also returned to school taking accounting courses at Trinity College graduating in 1999 with an Associate's Degree in Accounting.
He also worked at Vermont Children's Aid Society part-time as a bookkeeper until he graduated and at that time was hired as a full-time bookkeeper/accountant. He retired from that position in December 2004. Loren was a member of First Congregational Church of Burlington and the Seneca Lodge #14 F. & A.M. In his retirement years Loren was treasurer of Monroe Meadows Association where he and his wife reside and he worked at Hannaford's on Shelburne Road. His interests were skiing, bowling, woodworking and spending time with his family & friends - he loved the noise!
He is survived by his wife Lorraine of Shelburne, daughter Anne Vincent (Bill) of Ferrisburgh and son Bruce Barr (Amy) of Vergennes, their mother Joan Panton of Vergennes; daughter Susan Marcelle (Gary) of Panton, daughter Deborah Harrington (John) of Port Henry, son Stephen Danyow (Virginia Vautier) of Bristol, daughter Wendy Hildebrand (Jeff) of Shelburne, son Gregory Danyow (Jennifer Kennedy) of Colorado Springs; brother Loris "Buzz" Barr (Nancy) of White River, sister Lorna "Midge" (Walter) Pyle of California, brother-in-law Les Champine (Sally Bushey) of Vergennes; 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. A graveside service will follow on Saturday, November 9, at 11:00am at the Evergreen Cemetery in New Haven, VT. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, November 17, at 2:00pm at the First Congregational Church of Burlington, 38 So Winooski Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Loren's memory to the Vermont Kidney Association or UVM Cancer Center. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019