Loren Ralph Watts
Formerly of Weston, MA and Naples, FL - Loren Ralph Watts (Larry) formerly of Weston, MA, and Naples, FL died at Sunrise Wayland Assisted Living (Wayland) on April 15, 2019. Larry was born in Barre, Vermont, the son of Ralph and Atea (Bai Rossi) Watts.
Larry was married to the love of his life, Margaret (Shepard) Watts-Peg, for 63 years. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberlee Watts Nicksa and son in law, Gary of Wellesley, MA. His son, Loren R. Watts II predeceased him. His daughter in law, Alison Gomm is from Gloucester, MA. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Sarah Nicksa Baker and her husband David from Gainesville, VA, Jeffrey C. Nicksa from Austin, TX, and Kyle, Benjamin, and Samuel Watts from Gloucester, MA. He had 3 beautiful great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jackson, and Emerson Baker. Many loving nieces and nephews also survive him.
Family and friends were important to Larry and Peg. Every summer was spent up on Lake Champlain in northern Vermont. The Green Mountain state was home and the call to return was strong. Larry loved nothing more than spending hours fishing, duck hunting, boating, and spending time with family at the summer home (camp) in Highgate Springs, VT.
There will be a private family memorial to celebrate Larry's life this summer in northern Vermont. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Donations can be made to Ascend Hospice /Ascend Home Health 100 Locke Drive Marlborough, MA 01752, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 or a .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019