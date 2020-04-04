|
Loretta (Bushey) Holmes
Loretta (Bushey) Holmes, born September 26, 1920 in South Burlington, VT.
Loretta (Bushey) Homes died peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester VT, after a long and wonderfully lived life, due to complications from her diabetes - She was 99.
Graveside Services are currently scheduled for Friday, May 8th, 2020, at 11:30am, at The New Mount Calvary Cemetery, Plattsburg Ave, Burlington, VT to be followed by a memorial reception at the St. John's Club in Lakeside from 1-3pm.
Loretta or "Rett" as she was known by her family, was born in South Hero in 1920, the daughter of Oliver Bushey and Dorothy Paquette. She was one on ten children and is survived her youngest sister, Helen Provost of Burlington, VT. Loretta attended schools in Grand Isle and North Hero and graduated from South Hero high school in 1936. After moving to Lakeside in Burlington, VT as a young adult, she worked in many factories and eventually retired from General Electric in 1986. She was married to Seth F. Creller and later to Van E. Holmes (both predeceased). She had two sons, Daniel Bushey and Donald Creller also (both predeceased). She leaves behind three grandchildren Randy Creller, Sheila Creller and Craig Creller , and many, many great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.
Loretta loved her camp in Huntington, VT and all things "outdoors" (fishing, hunting and snowmobiling). She loved people and entertaining her family and friends. She was also very grateful for the love and care she received from family and neighbors over the 66 years she lived in The Orchards, South Burlington VT.
Please see Ready Funeral Home website for a more detailed obituary, as well as one written by Loretta herself at www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020