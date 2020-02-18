|
Loretta V. Lamonda
South Burlington - Loretta died peacefully on February 16, 2020 at Genesis Health & Rehab. She was born December 1, 1924 in St. Albans, the daughter of the late Charles and Alma (Richard) Vincelette.
She graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans in 1943 and was employed by A.N. Deringer, Inc. She married Robert Lamonda on April 25, 1945 in Holy Angels Church, St. Albans. She and Bob moved to So. Burlington in 1950. She was employed by UVM for 27 years and was a member of St. John Vianney Church.
She is survived by her son Kenneth and wife Martha of Crossville, TN and her son David and wife Barbara of So. Burlington; five grandchildren, Justin Lamonda and his wife Karine Vaillancourt of Morrisonville, NY and Laval, Quebec, Lori Draper and partner Theodore Lovejoy of Williston, Stephanie Draper and partner Sadik Mussah of Colchester, Heather Lamonda and partner Mike Majarian of Colchester, Brett and wife Alicia Lamonda of So. Burlington. Great-granddaughters Madisyn Lamonda and Alba Lamonda, Great-grandsons Penn Lamonda and Van Lamonda, Sister Theresa Bedard of Greenfield Park, Quebec, sister-in-law Billie Vincelette of Newport Richey, FL and Saint Albans Bay, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Bob in 1996, her granddaughter Stacy Draper 1991, brother Robert Vincelette Sr in 2006, her daughter Carol Draper in 2012, son-in-law Dale Draper in 2017 and brother-in-law Andy Bedard in 2019.
Loretta and Bob enjoyed spending their winter months in Florida for many years as well as trips to both Hawaii & Alaska. She was a loyal member of St John Vianney Funeral Group and enjoyed serving the punch, "spiked", for many years.
Arrangements are in care of Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Services http://gregorycremation.com . There will be no visiting hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 28, at 11 A.M. at St. John Vianney with reception to follow in the church hall. Burial will be private at a later time.
In lieu of flowers donations made be made to UVM Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Rd. Colchester, VT 05446; , 100 Main St, Suite 203, Burlington, VT 05401; or VT Cancer Center, 89 Beaumont Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020