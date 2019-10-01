|
|
Lori A. Latulippe
St. Albans - Lori A Latulippe, 44, died along with the love of her life Robert (Bobby) Young as the result of an automobile accident in St. Albans on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
She was born in Burlington on March 14, 1975 to her late parents Louise E. (Cusson) Gendron, and William A. Gendron II. She received her GED from Randolph Union High School. Lori was a fun-loving, outgoing, compassionate, and empathetic person who loved helping others and was always smiling and telling jokes.
Lori was predeceased by her late husband, Ronald F. Latulippe Jr. in April, 2004. She was a caregiver to her elderly uncle, Robert Gendron, as well as daycare provider to her grandson. She was a Celtics fan who enjoyed reading, writing poetry, fishing, and bowling.
Living family and friends include her three children Caitie Gendron, Christie Latulippe, and Tyler Latulippe, her grandson Drake, dog Rascal, siblings Rita Trask and late husband Michael, William Gendron III and his wife Heather Gendron, Henry Gendron, and her fiance's son, Roland. Lori leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her life-long best friend Crystal Bessette. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly by all.
Calling hours are held Thursday October 3 at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Winooski from 4-7 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial on October 4 at Saint Francis Xavier Church at 11 am with a reception to follow at Robert Miller Recreational Center in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 1, 2019