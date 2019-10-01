Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Francis Xavier Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Latulippe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori A Latulippe


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lori A Latulippe Obituary
Lori A. Latulippe

St. Albans - Lori A Latulippe, 44, died along with the love of her life Robert (Bobby) Young as the result of an automobile accident in St. Albans on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

She was born in Burlington on March 14, 1975 to her late parents Louise E. (Cusson) Gendron, and William A. Gendron II. She received her GED from Randolph Union High School. Lori was a fun-loving, outgoing, compassionate, and empathetic person who loved helping others and was always smiling and telling jokes.

Lori was predeceased by her late husband, Ronald F. Latulippe Jr. in April, 2004. She was a caregiver to her elderly uncle, Robert Gendron, as well as daycare provider to her grandson. She was a Celtics fan who enjoyed reading, writing poetry, fishing, and bowling.

Living family and friends include her three children Caitie Gendron, Christie Latulippe, and Tyler Latulippe, her grandson Drake, dog Rascal, siblings Rita Trask and late husband Michael, William Gendron III and his wife Heather Gendron, Henry Gendron, and her fiance's son, Roland. Lori leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her life-long best friend Crystal Bessette. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly by all.

Calling hours are held Thursday October 3 at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Winooski from 4-7 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial on October 4 at Saint Francis Xavier Church at 11 am with a reception to follow at Robert Miller Recreational Center in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lori's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now