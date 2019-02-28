Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Hood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine B. Hood


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorraine B. Hood Obituary
Lorraine B. Hood

Colchester - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Lorraine B. Hood on February 20, 2019. Lorraine was born in Burlington, VT, January 18, 1926 to George E. and Rose A. (Bessette) Myers. Lorraine attended Burlington schools and graduated from Burlington High School. She married the love of her life, Roland H. Hood on July 27, 1945. Together they shared a full and happy 73 years. Lorraine is survived by her husband, Roland and sons Dwain Hood and his wife Sandra, and William Hood. A third son, Martin, predeceased her. Honoring Lorraine's wishes there will be no visiting hours and the burial will be private. Her family asks that you consider making a donation in Lorraine's name to the .

Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.