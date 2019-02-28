|
|
Lorraine B. Hood
Colchester - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Lorraine B. Hood on February 20, 2019. Lorraine was born in Burlington, VT, January 18, 1926 to George E. and Rose A. (Bessette) Myers. Lorraine attended Burlington schools and graduated from Burlington High School. She married the love of her life, Roland H. Hood on July 27, 1945. Together they shared a full and happy 73 years. Lorraine is survived by her husband, Roland and sons Dwain Hood and his wife Sandra, and William Hood. A third son, Martin, predeceased her. Honoring Lorraine's wishes there will be no visiting hours and the burial will be private. Her family asks that you consider making a donation in Lorraine's name to the .
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019