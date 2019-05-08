Services
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
Fairview Cemetery
Essex Junction, VT
Lorraine Douglas "Dougie" Chapin


Lorraine Douglas "Dougie" Chapin
Lorraine "Dougie" Douglas Chapin

Essex Junction - Lorraine "Dougie" Douglas Chapin, 93, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

"Dougie" was born in Portsmouth, NH on September 23, 1925, to WW I veteran George A. and Glendora (Nuting) Douglas. She graduated from Portsmouth High School. She met the love of her life, Alwyn Chapin, while he was playing the piano for her dance group. They married in 1955 and made their home on Spaulding's Bay. Lorraine and Alwyn shared many good times and memories during their 47 years of marriage. Alwyn predeceased Lorraine November 23, 2002.

Lorraine worked at Abraham's Camera Shop, with the "AB girls" on Church Street in Burlington. She was a member of the Eastern Star and an avid Red Sox fan. She enjoyed her trips back to Portsmouth and the ocean to visit friends. Alwyn and Lorraine moved to Essex in 1960 and met new friends Betty Nolan and her family. Lorraine had lots of fun with the Eaters Group and still went to lunches up until her passing. She will miss all of them.

Left behind to cherish Lorraine's memory are her son Daryl Chapin of Colchester, 2 grandchildren Alex and Kimberly Chapin, and best childhood friend Louise Cook and her family.

In addition to her husband, Alwyn, Lorraine was predeceased by her son Randy Chapin in 2016.

A service will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction. Interment will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery, Essex Junction.

In lieu of flowers please take your grandkids out for ice cream or your buddy out for beer and tell them what a good egg "Dougie" was.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 8 to May 9, 2019
