Services
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
4 South Street
Bristol, VT 05443
(802) 453-2301
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
4 South Street
Bristol, VT 05443
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
4 South Street
Bristol, VT 05443
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Hallock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine E. Hallock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine E. Hallock Obituary
Lorraine E Hallock

Bristol - Lorraine E Hallock, 83, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was born at home, at the former Bristol Railroad Station, the daughter of Mitchell and Perlee (Thompson) Lathrop.

Lorraine is survived by her children Dale Hallock, Yvonne Jarvis, and Luke Hallock, grandchildren James and Brianne (Koch) Nye, Ben Nye and Samantha Prince, and Tyson Hallock, great-grandchildren Kylie and Bruce. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Paul, her sister Eliza Woodruff and brothers Chick and Dick Lathrop. she wanted to be at her beloved childhood

Special thanks to Alan, Denny, Jonathan, and Jacob Lathrop for always being so understanding and welcoming whenever she wanted to be at her beloved childhood home.

Visiting hours will be held at 6-8pm April 8th and funeral at 1pm April 9th at the Brown McClay Funeral Home in Bristol. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bristol Federated Church at 6 Church St, Bristol.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now