Lorraine E Hallock
Bristol - Lorraine E Hallock, 83, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was born at home, at the former Bristol Railroad Station, the daughter of Mitchell and Perlee (Thompson) Lathrop.
Lorraine is survived by her children Dale Hallock, Yvonne Jarvis, and Luke Hallock, grandchildren James and Brianne (Koch) Nye, Ben Nye and Samantha Prince, and Tyson Hallock, great-grandchildren Kylie and Bruce. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Paul, her sister Eliza Woodruff and brothers Chick and Dick Lathrop. she wanted to be at her beloved childhood
Special thanks to Alan, Denny, Jonathan, and Jacob Lathrop for always being so understanding and welcoming whenever she wanted to be at her beloved childhood home.
Visiting hours will be held at 6-8pm April 8th and funeral at 1pm April 9th at the Brown McClay Funeral Home in Bristol. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bristol Federated Church at 6 Church St, Bristol.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019