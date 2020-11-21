Lorraine Elizabeth (Bushey) Johnson



Colchester, VT - On November 8th, 2020, Lorraine Elizabeth (Bushey) Johnson passed away peacefully in her sleep at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont. A devoted wife, a beloved mother and grandmother, and a friend to all who knew her, Lorraine will be forever missed, but never forgotten.



She was born on July 6th, 1930 to Perley and Charlotte (St. John) Bushey, the fifth of their six children. Though a child of the Depression, young "Rainy" never wanted for anything, for her parents raised their own pigs and chickens and kept their kitchen well-stocked with fruits and vegetables from their garden. Lorraine's love of gardening took root during these formative years, as did her love of learning. Her inquiring mind and willingness to work hard helped her excel in her studies at Milton High School, and she graduated valedictorian of the small but proud class of 1947. That fall, she began studying political science at the University of Vermont, graduating in 1951 with honors from the Phi Beta Kappa Society.



Shortly after entering college, Lorraine met the love of her life, Allen Johnson, while out with friends in downtown Burlington. The two married on January 6th, 1950 and became parents a year later with the birth of their first daughter. Following the birth of another daughter, the Johnsons purchased a house on North Avenue in Burlington, where Lorraine would live for the next 60 years.



An avid gardener all her life, Lorraine gardened organically long before the practice became popular in Vermont. She also loved to read, peruse seed catalogs, and listen to New York Yankees games on the radio. More than anything, though, she enjoyed spending time with her family and always looked forward to seeing her relatives at the Johnson family reunions.



Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, Perley and Charlotte Bushey; her sister, Marguerite Lyons; her brothers, Paul, Kenneth, and Arnold Bushey, and her husband, Allen Johnson. She is survived by her brother Philip Bushey and his wife, Aline; her sister-in-law, Nanette Bushey; her three daughters and their spouses, Kathryn and Gordon Cooper, Patricia and Robert Bryant, and Mary and Michael Reardon; her three sons and their spouses, Thomas Johnson and Susan Cooper, Jeffrey and Deborah Johnson, and Jonathan and Meredith Johnson; fourteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Funeral arrangements for Lorraine have been handled by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at a later point in time. The family wishes to thank Dr. Karen Sokol, the staff at Allen Harbor, and the McClure Miller Respite House for the wonderful care they provided Lorraine during the final years of her life.









