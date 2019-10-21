Services
Lorraine T. Sweeney

Essex - Lorraine T. (Allen) Sweeney passed away peacefully at home on October 19, 2019. She was born at home on Weaver St., in Winooski, VT on March 23, 1930 to the proud parents of William and Yvonne (Bouchard) Allen.

Educated at St. Luis Convent and St. Francis Xavier Schools and graduating from Winooski High School in 1949.

On August 2, 1952 Lorraine married her high school sweetheart, Dick Sweeney and they were married for 59 years until his passing on June 8, 2012.

They moved to Plattsburgh, NY in 1955 as Dick had a job at PAFB as a civilian. When he retired in 1985 they moved back to Winooski and then to Essex, to be with family.

Lorraine had a memory like nobody else! She remembered everyone's birthdays, anniversaries, their kids names and birthdays! She was one smart lady and she will be missed by so many cousins and friends.

Surviving included many cousins, especially Debra & Jeff Smail, Butch & Jackie White and special friends Marcel & Geneva Fregeau and a new friend, Alice Giroux who was a great companion for her!

Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, her husband Dick, her special aunt, Florence Companion and a very dear cousin, Aline Gamlin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday October 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church 20 Jericho Rd, Essex Junction, VT 05452. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
