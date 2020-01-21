Resources
Louis A. Potvin

Louis A. Potvin Obituary
Louis A. Potvin

Essex Junction - Louis A. Potvin, age 93, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2:00pm at Saint Isidore Catholic Church, Montgomery Center, VT. Interment will follow with military honors in the Saint Isidore Catholic Cemetery.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
