Louis A. Potvin
Essex Junction - Louis A. Potvin, age 93, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
Due to current circumstances, the service that was to be held at the St. Isidore Catholic Church in Montgomery Center has been relocated to a graveside service on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the St. Isidore Catholic Cemetery, 169 Mountain Road, Montgomery Center, VT. Please consider your health and the health of others if you wish to attend.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Essex Junction - Louis A. Potvin, age 93, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
Due to current circumstances, the service that was to be held at the St. Isidore Catholic Church in Montgomery Center has been relocated to a graveside service on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the St. Isidore Catholic Cemetery, 169 Mountain Road, Montgomery Center, VT. Please consider your health and the health of others if you wish to attend.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.