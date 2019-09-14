Services
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
Burial
Following Services
Milton Village Cemetery.
Louis Allen Blair


1947 - 2019
Louis Allen Blair Obituary
Louis Allen Blair

Milton - Louis Allen Blair, 71, died peacefully on Thursday September 12, 2019 at his home in Milton, with his loving family by his side.

Allen was born on Sept. 30, 1947 in Burlington, the son of Louis and Beatrice (Bruyette) Blair.

On January 7, 1978, Allen married Pamela Bovat in Milton.

He served in the US Army during Vietnam.

He loved to go gambling, do crossword puzzles and playing cards.

He was self-employed as a carpenter.

Allen is survived by his wife Pam and his brother Raymond Plouffe of GA., his sisters Marjorie Dankiw of CT and Bertha Graham of GA. And by his special nieces Cindie "Susie" Bovat of Georgia, Jo-Ann Barnier of Iowa and Jennifer Maynard of Milton.

He was predeceased by his brother Robert Plouffe.

Memorials in Allen's name may be made to either the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester, VT 05446 or to the VNA Hospice of the Champlain Valley, 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester, VT 05446.

Special thanks to Michelle Jollie and Tom Paquette for the excellent care and support given to Allen and his family.

Visiting hours will be held on Wed. Sept. 18, 2019 from 12:30 to 2:30pm in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton. A Funeral service will follow at 2:30pm in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Milton Village Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 14, 2019
