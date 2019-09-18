|
Louis J. Emilo Jr.
Middlebury - Mr. Louis (Mick) Joseph Emilo Jr., formerly of Middlebury, Vermont, born on March 26, 1948 in Burlington, Vermont, to the late Geraldine and Louis Emilo, passed away in his sleep on August 28, 2019 in Vienna, Virginia. Mick was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Susan, and his son, Brett (Kate). Mick is survived by his sons, Christopher (friend Gail), Jason (wife Stephanie), and Anthony (friend Destiny), as well as siblings, Richard (Glenna), Ronald (Sheila), and Wendy (Jim) Giard, and their respective families; Papa Mick will be missed by his grandsons, Trevor, Oliver, and Sebastian; as well as extended family and friends. Mick was a Specialist in the US Army, serving in Vietnam from 1968-69, and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Mick had a passion for sports, spending time at the ice rink or on the sidelines cheering for his sons and grandsons. All are welcome to attend a joint burial service for Mick and Sue to be held at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Randolph Center, VT, at 11:00 am, Monday, September 23, 2019. A gathering will be held in their honor on Sunday, September 22nd from 5-7pm at The Middlebury Inn for friends and family.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 18, 2019