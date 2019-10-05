|
Louis John Jr.
Richmond - Louis John Jr, "Bud" of Richmond, Vermont, passed away on October 2, at the age of 84. Bud was born in Saint Albans to the parents of Louis and Alice Truso. He served in the US Army and graduated from the University of Vermont, Business School. He was a kind-hearted, quiet gentleman with a gentle soul and a quick wit. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 58 years, Claire, and their children (John Truso, Chris Truso, Steven Truso, Beth Truso, Jennifer Wefers, and Adam Truso), extended family, grandchildren, and friends.
Bud was a man of deep faith, serving his parish for many years. He was devoted to helping his community through acts of service spanning throughout his adult life. Bud was a lover of gardening, books, and music, planting his calm, generous spirit into everything he did. He was often the unsung hero working behind the scenes to create positive change. He enjoyed the simplicities of life and found pleasure in puttering on projects and was always a loving and constant presence to his children and grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held Monday, October 7 at 1:OOP at The Holy Rosary Church in Richmond, a reception will follow in the church hall.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 5, 2019