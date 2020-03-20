|
Louis John Murray Sr. 92, died peacefully early Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, with his loving children by his side.
Louis was born on August 14, 1927 in Burlington, the son of Fred and Virginia (Bolduc) Murray.
He moved to CT, where he worked in the mills. He farmed in Westford and later worked for Densmore Brick Co., then Colchester School Dept. Building and Grounds, where he worked and retired from.
He enjoyed the Waterbury flea markets, and was one of their original venders. He also enjoyed going to Catamount Stadium, Thunder Road and watching NASCAR racing.
He is survived by his children Deborah Amos and her husband Robert Sr. of Milton, Deanna Burritt and husband Robert of Milton, Loretta Ann Ellis of Seminole, FL, and Louis Murray Jr. of Bolton. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, his brother Armand Murray, his sister Leona Tanielian and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, and Jean Blanchard, the mother of his children. His brothers Levi and Fred Murray, and sister Elizabeth and Stanley Gokey Sr.
Visiting hours will be Monday, March 23, 2020 from 4-6pm.
Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery in Essex Center in the spring.
Info and condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020