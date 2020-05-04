|
Lt. Colonel Karl V. Kieslich
Sumter - Lt. Colonel Karl V. Kieslich, (USAF Ret.), 79, husband of Anita Hilliker Kieslich, of Sumter, SC, died Sunday May 3, 2020 at his home.
Born in Burlington, VT on November 10th, 1940 to the late Christine & John Kieslich, Lt. Col Kieslich graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in business and joined the United Sates Air Force in 1963. During his years in service he obtained his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Arkansas. He retired after 26 years of service with duties in Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Turkey, and various other US installations.
He retired in Sumter and started a local business where he enjoyed helping others. He had a passion for basketball and loved to talk about his Alma Mater, the University of Vermont Catamounts, which is where he lettered three years in basketball.
Lt. Col Kieslich is survived by his loving wife Anita of 56 years and his children, Karin Dentino (David), Karl Kieslich (Jill), Kathy Perrotta (Robert Nuscher), and Kevin Kieslich (Courtney), as well as twelve grandchildren, Emily, Hunter, Rachael, Parker, Nolan, Holden, Hailey, Garrett, Hayden, Avery, Katelyn, and Mathis.
Due to COVID-19, funeral arrangements and a memorial service with military honors will be made at a later date. A celebration of life will be held in Burlington, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020