Lucille Bonvouloir
Sister Lucille Bonvouloir, RSM, (Sr. Mary Veronica) 77 years old, of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, died at Our Lady of Providence Residence in Winooski on June 26, 2020 in her 60th year of religious life.
Sr. Lucille was born in Orwell, VT on August 15, 1942, the daughter of Anna (Christian) and John P. Bonvouloir. She received her early education in Orwell, VT and graduated from Mount Saint Mary Academy, Burlington, VT. She received her B.S. in Business Education from Trinity College in Burlington, VT, and an M.A. in Public Administration from George Washington University in Washington, DC.
Sr. Lucille entered the Sisters of Mercy on September 11, 1960 and professed her vows on August 5, 1963. She taught and worked in Catholic schools for many years throughout the state of Vermont: Rice Memorial High School, Marian High School, St Monica Elementary School, Mount Saint Mary Academy, Mater Christi School and Christ the King School. Sr. Lucille was also very involved in teaching Religious Education classes in various parishes throughout Vermont. During the summer, she worked at Camp Marycrest and the House of Prayer in Windsor and in Burlington VT.
Sr. Lucille held various administrative roles including Administrative Assistant to the Director of Public Relations/Development at Trinity College. She was active on many committees and boards: Vermont Sisters Senate, Chittenden County United Way, National Coalition for the Homeless, Vermont Development Credit Union, Trinity College Board of Trustees, Mater Christi School Board, the McAuley Institute Board, Burlington Housing Board of Review, Mercy Connections Board, Cathedral Square Corporation, and the McAuley Institute Program Committee in Silver Springs, MD. Sr. Lucille was awarded a Fellowship at the Women's Research Educational Institute during which time she was a member of a select Committee on Aging Task Force on the Rural Elderly for the House of Representatives in Montpelier.
Sr. Lucille dedicated her life to providing and improving homeless shelters and programs for Chittenden County and all of Vermont. She helped to establish the Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS), an agency that provides shelter and transition services for homeless persons and families and those at risk of homelessness. She worked for COTS from 1988-1996 serving as Assistant Director, and later, Executive Director. She was instrumental in purchasing and renovating the former St. John's Hall into housing units for low income and formerly homeless individuals. COTS received the Maxwell Award for Excellence from the Fannie Mae Foundation for that development.
Sr. Lucille was a founding member of the Women's Consortium for the Construction of Housing. She was awarded the Susan B. Anthony Award for her significant role in assisting homeless persons in Burlington and throughout Vermont.
Sr. Lucille served as Vice President for the Vermont Sisters of Mercy from 1996-2006. In this position, she joined a team of Sisters who provided leadership for the Vermont Community, including planning for the transition into the Mercy Northeast Community. Afterward, she was appointed to a two-year term at Mercy International Centre in Dublin, Ireland.
In her later years her creative talent in art blossomed and she also became an active member of the Parkinson Dance Group.
Sr. Lucille was passionate about social justice, with emphasis on women's issues and works of Mercy. She stood strong promoting the awareness of the health and well-being of elders, low-income persons, and persons with disabilities. She also tutored in the Mercy Connections program. She lived her journey with Parkinson's Disease with great dignity and courage.
She is survived by her brother, Roger (Bud), his wife, Phyllis Bonvouloir; her nieces, Rebecca and Sandy Bonvouloir and partner Jason Rankin; her nephew, Peter Bonvouloir; and grand-nieces and nephews, many cousins, and life-long family friend, Gene Giroux; and by her sisters in religion, the Sisters of Mercy. She was predeceased by her parents, Anna and John Bonvouloir, and many aunts and uncles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Saint Michael's College Chapel, Colchester, followed by burial at Mount Saint Mary Convent Cemetery in Burlington. Please follow the new safety guidelines by wearing a mask and maintain the social distancing designated at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sisters of Mercy in support of their ministerial works, in care of the Local Coordinator, 356 Mountain View Drive, Colchester, VT 05446, or COTS, PO Box 1616, Burlington, VT 05402, or Mercy Connections, 255 S. Champlain St., Burlington, VT 05401.
Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT.
Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.