Lucille F. Broughton
Vergennes - Lucille F. Broughton, 85, passed away on September 6, 2019 at her home following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Lucille was born in Ferrisburgh, Vermont on February 6, 1934, the daughter of Thelma Collom.
Lucille married Henry Broughton on July 7, 1957 and they had a full and rewarding life together. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Lucille leaves behind her husband Henry and three daughters, Lynn Baldwin and her husband Duncan of Guildford, England, Valerie Kittredge of Vergennes, and Jennifer Quesnel of Vergennes; six grandsons, George Wisell, Jonathan Nolan, Seth Kittredge, Jason Kittredge, Christopher Quesnel, and Sean Hagen; six great-grandsons, five great granddaughters, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Lucille's name to Homeward Bound, Addison County's Humane Society, 236 Boardman Street, Middlebury, VT 05753 or in support of Wayland's Wish at Addison County Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 254, New Haven, VT 05472.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Monday, September 16 at St. Peter's Church, 85 S. Maple Street in Vergennes. There will be no calling hours.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Christopher Anker, Dr. Anita Licata, Bob Hall, and the staff at Addison County Home Health and Hospice, with special gratitude to Kathy Brande, Lana Delorme, and Sara Audet for their loving care and support. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 10, 2019