Lucille G. DupratBurlington - Lucille G. Duprat passed away on Saturday, September 19, at the University of Vermont Medical Center following a short period of declining health.Lucille was born on August 29, 1932, the youngest of five children of Augusta and Emerick Duprat of Winooski. She was predeceased by her parents and by her siblings: George Duprat, Bernard Duprat, Therese Duprat McCormick, and Claire Duprat. Lucille attended St. Louis Convent School (now known as Saint Francis Xavier School) in Winooski. She went on to board for a time at Sacred Heart School in Newport before returning home to Winooski and finishing high school at Mount St. Mary Academy in Burlington.After graduating from Trinity College in Burlington, Lucille accepted a job with the federal government in Washington, DC and set off on a life of work and travel. She spent most of her adult life residing in Washington, DC, though work also provided her with stints in Europe. She particularly enjoyed her time living in Rome as a young woman. Throughout her life she also traveled widely for pleasure with family and friends. Her interests were many - good books, current events, finance, fine music, engaging entertainment, bird watching, and good conversation. One of her favorite days in the final week of her life involved sitting outside on a double swing with people she loved with the sun shining down and a beautiful flowering shrub in sight.Lucille also enjoyed fine cooking and fine dining. She had a very meticulous palate and was always delighted when she found items that appealed to that palate - most recently those items included perfectly prepared monkfish, a well-made lobster roll in season, and home-made bread by Chef Mark. In her younger days she made a mean Manhattan and she always enjoyed a tasty brunch with champagne. Right up to her final days she accompanied her dinner with a frosted glass of Miller Light.She leaves behind her many nieces and nephews: Greg Duprat, Mike Duprat, Brian Duprat, David Duprat, Ann Marie Wells, Tom McCormick, John McCormick, Mark McCormick, Dick McCormick, Jim McCormick, Pete McCormick, Kathleen McCormick, and Terry Caron, along with their spouses, children, and grandchildren.Her family would like to thank Dr. Samuel Stoyak for his thoughtful attentions to Lucille and the staff of Our Lady of Providence Assisted Living for the wonderful care they provided during her brief stay with them. The doctors, nurses, and med techs at the UVM Medical Center Emergency Department also earned our gratitude with their loving and respectful care for Lucille in her final hours.Lucille's funeral will be at St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski on Thursday, September 24, at 11:00 a.m. There will be no visiting hours. Memorials in Lucille's honor may be directed to St. Francis Xavier School, 5 St. Peter Street, Winooski, VT 05404.