Services
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
209 Falls Road
Shelburne, VT 05482
(802) 895-3370
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille J. Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille J. Fisher Obituary
Lucille J. Fisher

Shelburne - Lucille J. "Lucy" Fisher (Rousselle), 89, of Shelburne, VT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Visiting hours will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Corbin and Palmer, 209 Falls Road, Shelburne, VT 05482 followed by a Celebration of Life at Fraternal Order of Eagles located at 1233 Shelburne Rd # B1, South Burlington, VT. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Lucy Fisher to the McClure Miller Respite House online at UVMHomeHealth.org. To see full obituary go to www.corbinandpalmer.org
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -