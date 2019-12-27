|
|
Lucille J. Fisher
Shelburne - Lucille J. "Lucy" Fisher (Rousselle), 89, of Shelburne, VT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Visiting hours will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Corbin and Palmer, 209 Falls Road, Shelburne, VT 05482 followed by a Celebration of Life at Fraternal Order of Eagles located at 1233 Shelburne Rd # B1, South Burlington, VT. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Lucy Fisher to the McClure Miller Respite House online at UVMHomeHealth.org. To see full obituary go to www.corbinandpalmer.org
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019