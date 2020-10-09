Lucille Martineau Le Beau
Burlington - Lucille Martineau Le Beau passed away on October 7, 2020 in Burlington, VT at the age of 83. Lucille was born in Barre, VT, the eldest child of Alphonse Martineau and Doris Gauvin Martineau, and spent her childhood there, surrounded by other large, Catholic, immigrant families. She was the consummate big sister who helped take care of her siblings in childhood and in later years provided counsel and safe harbor. The granite industry employed many members of Lucille's extended Quebecois-family, and Saint Monica's was central to her upbringing. Lucille was especially close to her sister Irene, and the two often roamed far and wide on extended bike and car trips.
After graduation from Spaulding High School, Lucille began work for Beneficial Finance as a secretary. She later moved to Burlington, taking a position in the human resources department of the Mary Fletcher Hospital (affiliated with the University of Vermont). At that time, it was uncommon for single, young women to strike out on their own. The family often recalls Lucy's landlord requiring a letter from her employer attesting to her good moral character before accepting her as a tenant. She married George Le Beau in 1967, and they started a family the next year; living on Pine Street in Burlington. They moved to Vergennes, where Lucille stopped working outside of the house in order to raise her sons.
Once her boys became old enough, Lucille began working as a librarian at the Bixby Memorial Library; just across the street from her house on MacDonough Drive. Lucy worked at the Bixby until her semi-retirement (when she tended the flower gardens instead of the book collections). She was active in the Post 14 American Legion Auxiliary, where George and later her son Mark were/are life members. The family attended Saint Peter's, where her son Lance is still a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Throughout her life, Lucille loved the outdoors and natural beauty of Vermont, yet also loved to travel, especially to oceanside destinations with historical significance. Lucille was an avid reader and enjoyed corresponding with family. She spent her later years residing in Winooski with her son Lance, then at Our Lady of Providence Residential Care Community.
Lucille is pre-deceased by her husband George, and survived by her siblings Irene, Roger, Leo, Edna and Maurice. She also leaves her sons Mark and Lance, and granddaughter Ingrid Baumer Le Beau. A Catholic Mass and burial are scheduled at St. Peter's in Vergennes at 10:30 on Monday, October 19th. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Bixby Memorial Library in Vergennes. Condolences can be made online at www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Lucille may be remembered by one of her oft used phrases, "patience mon enfant".