1/1
Lucille (Meunier) McLeod
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille (Meunier) McLeod

Springfield, MA - Lucille (Meunier) McLeod, 211 Merrimac Ave, Springfield, MA. Died on November 17,2020.

She was born on September 2, 1919, the daughter of Joseph and Flora (Mercure) Meunier in Winooski, VT. She married Frank J. McLeod.

She was a graduate of St Louis Convent and Winooski High School. She was a retiree of IBM where she worked for 23 years. Lived in Burlington, Vt. for many years before moving to Greenfield, MA in 1982, moved back to VT in 2003, moved to Springfield, MA in 2016.

She was active as a volunteer at Baystate/Franklin Medical Center and also severed on the service committee for the American Cancer Society in Greenfield, MA.

She is survived by a daughter Donna L. Williams and her husband Albert (Bill). A son Michael predeceased her in 1966. Also survived by 3 grandchildren Richard J. Williams and partner Audrey Lehman of MA, Michael P. Williams and his wife Tina of NC, JoAnne L Holmes and husband Mark of VT. 3 great-grandchildren Tyler J. Williams, Miranda R. Williams and Kayleigh Williams, two great-great granddaughters Harmony and Claire Williams, and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers, infant Norman, Harvey, Maurice and Leo, sisters Anita Meunier, Lillian Leclair and Alice Robinson.

Due to Covid-19 a private service will be held at St. Francis Cemetery, Winooski, VT. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LaVigne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved