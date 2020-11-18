Lucille (Meunier) McLeod
Springfield, MA - Lucille (Meunier) McLeod, 211 Merrimac Ave, Springfield, MA. Died on November 17,2020.
She was born on September 2, 1919, the daughter of Joseph and Flora (Mercure) Meunier in Winooski, VT. She married Frank J. McLeod.
She was a graduate of St Louis Convent and Winooski High School. She was a retiree of IBM where she worked for 23 years. Lived in Burlington, Vt. for many years before moving to Greenfield, MA in 1982, moved back to VT in 2003, moved to Springfield, MA in 2016.
She was active as a volunteer at Baystate/Franklin Medical Center and also severed on the service committee for the American Cancer Society
in Greenfield, MA.
She is survived by a daughter Donna L. Williams and her husband Albert (Bill). A son Michael predeceased her in 1966. Also survived by 3 grandchildren Richard J. Williams and partner Audrey Lehman of MA, Michael P. Williams and his wife Tina of NC, JoAnne L Holmes and husband Mark of VT. 3 great-grandchildren Tyler J. Williams, Miranda R. Williams and Kayleigh Williams, two great-great granddaughters Harmony and Claire Williams, and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers, infant Norman, Harvey, Maurice and Leo, sisters Anita Meunier, Lillian Leclair and Alice Robinson.
Due to Covid-19 a private service will be held at St. Francis Cemetery, Winooski, VT. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.