|
|
Lucinda Rose Wade Hill
Huntington - Lucinda Rose Wade Hill led a full and active life as a devoted spouse, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, career woman and community volunteer. She left her life on Earth peacefully on August 2nd at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont.
Lucinda was born on April 10, 1941 to parents Nelson and Jeanne (Bissonnette) Wade in Island Pond, Vermont. She spent her early years living on a farm learning many of the skills she would use throughout her life such as gardening, canning, baking, sewing and knitting. Lucinda enjoyed helping out her Aunt Lou and Uncle Ralph on their dairy farm in Newark. She attended Brighton High School where she played clarinet in the marching band, was on the cheerleading squad and graduated as class valedictorian in 1959. Shortly after graduation she married Aldis Spencer Hill and began their nearly 60 year journey together. They lived in various towns in the Northeast Kingdom and managed to build three different houses. With support from Spencer, Lucinda graduated from Lyndon State College with degrees in Education and English while their daughters Kim and Kelly were young. Her career path began with teaching and tutoring and then Payroll and Human Resources at Vermont Tap and Die which later became Greenfield Industries. As Human Resources Director, Lucinda was especially proud of helping to establish a first aid team, fitness program for employees, as well as a cooperative program with Lyndon State College.
Lucinda always was full of energy and she was able to contribute hours of community service on top of her regular work schedule. She was a girl scout leader and very active member of the United Methodist Church in Lyndonville. She was a devoted fan of her daughters' and granddaughters' activities at Lyndon Institute and attended as many events as possible. After retiring, Spencer and Lucinda moved to Huntington, Vermont in 2004 where Lucinda continued her volunteer work as a town auditor, election day volunteer and holiday food box organizer. She also continued her support of her grandchildren's activities especially watching MMU soccer, basketball and baseball. Lucinda also helped organize many family reunions and gatherings and especially loved being able to help people stay connected. She was also known for her baking skills and was always generous with her cookies, berry pies and whoopie pies.
Lucinda leaves behind her spouse Spencer of Huntington, her daughter Kim and husband Michael Drew of Callaway, VA, her daughter Kelly and spouse Maria Duryea of Huntington. She also leaves behind grandchildren Amanda Drew Emmons and husband Scott, Julie Drew, Becket Hill, Helen Hill and great grandchildren Chase and Cadence Emmons. Lucinda is survived by her sister Ann Wade West but was predeceased by her brother William Wade. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Priscilla Hill Hodgdon and Mattie Hill Moses, as well as brothers-in-law David Gray and Henry Moses. She was predeceased by sister-in-law Sharon Hill Gray, and brothers-in-law Paul West and Fred Hodgdon. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lucinda's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of UVM Medical Center Miller 5 and McClure Miller Respite House for their care and kindness. Lucinda leaves behind a legacy of kindness and generosity. If you are inspired to do so, contributions can be made in her memory to Huntington Food Boxes, P.O. Box 13, Huntington, VT 05462.
Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 9, 2019