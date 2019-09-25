|
|
Luna Harriet Ricker
Wilder - Luna Harriet Ricker, 71, of Wilder, VT, died September 21. Luna graduated from Hartford High School in 1966 and from the College of Emporia in 1970. Luna returned to Vermont first teaching at Milton High School for two years before returning to her beloved Hartford in 1972. She spent the next 46 years working as a Physical Education Teacher and Athletic Trainer at Hartford High School, retiring in 2018. Calling hours will be at Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction Friday, September 27th from 2-4 and 6-8PM. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 28th at 1PM in the Hartford High School Gymnasium with a reception to follow on the High School campus. Full obituary, photo and guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers contributions to Hartford High School Athletic Department, 37 Highland Avenue, White River Junction, VT 05001, and reference Luna Ricker Memorial Fund.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 25, 2019