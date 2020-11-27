Lura Jean Robinson-Haskins



Lura Jean Robinson-Haskins, age 67, passed away peacefully with adoring family by her side on November 23, 2020, at the UVM Medical Center. She was born February 11, 1953 in Burlington, VT, to John C. Robinson and Katherine (Twitchell) Robinson. Lura, a sixth-generation Vermonter, was raised in Essex Junction, where her father cultivated and nurtured her lifelong love of horses. Lura and her beloved mount, Sonny, enjoyed success on the show circuit, and many years of companionship thereafter. She graduated from Essex High School in 1971. For many years, Lura enjoyed running the Central Beverage in Richmond, which was owned by her father. It was at Central Beverage where she met the love of her life, Peter Haskins. Lura and Peter were married on May 23, 1987. Together they made a warm and loving home in Huntington where they raised their two daughters, Emily Kate and Lura May, and welcomed many beloved animal friends. Lura's colorful and patiently-tended flowerbeds could be seen cheerfully blooming around her home. Those delightful blooms were a small glimpse of the joy and laughter that Lura brought to her home and family within. An accomplished cook, Lura took great joy in welcoming friends and family to her table for a delicious meal. Lura adored frequent Ogunquit, ME vacations with her family: the Marginal Way, the lobster saute, the salty air. Ogunquit washed over Lura and truly made her heart smile.



Lura was always trailed by some grateful creature or another over the years. From the old nanny goat, an orphaned duck, a nonchalant cat or three, playful ferrets, a not-so-mini pig, or most recently her beloved dogs Rory, Caramel, and particularly Kami, who was rarely seen outside Lura's warm and comforting presence.



Being loved by Lura left a mark on you. If you have been lucky enough to hear her laugh when it got the best of her, to be warmed by her honest and joyful smile, or to be wrapped in her all-consuming embrace, then you will surely share in the ache of her absence. May you find comfort in her memory when you see some animal begging for affection, when you hear the rumble of a 'Cuda cruising along on a spring drive, when you hear the crackle of ice as someone pours a Coke, or when you smell the salty beach air and feel the sand in your toes.



Lura was predeceased by her parents, John and Katherine Robinson, and by her older sister, Leslie Ann. When their memories overwhelmed her, Lura found comfort in the Lord, and in these words from Psalm 27: "I would have despaired unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait for the Lord; Be strong and let your heart take courage; Yes, wait on the Lord."



Lura is survived by her husband of 33 years, Peter Haskins of Huntington, VT; daughters: Emily Kate Robinson Haskins of Huntington, VT, and Lura May Robinson Haskins of Philadelphia, PA; sister and nephew Susan and Michael Robinson of Essex Junction, VT, brother John Robinson of Jacksonville, NC, niece and husband Kasey and Andrew Ellis and great-nephews and niece Andrew, Samuel, John, Levi, Harper Kate, Nathaniel, and Fisher Ellis of Jacksonville, NC. Lura will also be missed by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Michael and Chris Haskins of Huntington, VT; Karen and Craig Colburn of Huntington, VT; Sheila and Mike Knight of Starksboro, VT; Stacey Haskins of Swanton, VT; Randy Carter of Adventura, FL; and Pat Bishop of Adventura, FL; nieces and nephews Brette Ashley of Jeffersonville, VT; Hillary Knight of Starksboro, VT; Erin Colburn of Huntington, VT; Adam Haskins of Huntington, VT; Shawn Haskins of Georgia, VT; Kyle Haskins of Huntington, VT; and numerous friends at Essex Alliance Church in Essex Junction, VT.



There will be no services per Lura's request. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local animal rescue of your choice.









