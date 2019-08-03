|
|
Lydia C. Vance
Phoenixville, PA - Lydia C. Vance, 73, wife of Robert D. Vance of Phoenixville, PA died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at home after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born on May 11, 1946 in Washington, DC she was the daughter of the late Aldo and Adele (Callegari) Camana. Lydia and Robert met in 1965 at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, and were married for 53 devoted years. Lydia worked as a dental hygienist and dental assistant as a young adult. She was an active volunteer in various organizations in the community and in the schools throughout her life. The highlights for her were at FM High School, Christian Brothers Academy Syracuse, Fayetteville Recreation Committee, and the . She loved working with students as an FM High School Special Education Aide, and also made a big impact at Cystic Fibrosis as their Director of Fundraising. But her primary mission that she loved most was being an active mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren and watching them grow. She was a hands-on grandmother that attended all the soccer games, lacrosse games, ice skating competitions, band concerts, grandparent's day, birthday parties, and graduations, that she could. Also, just simply playing, reading, or talking to them made her day. The grandchildren likewise enjoyed their time with her. You could tell by the way they perked up or got more giggly and energetic around her! In addition to her loving husband Robert, she is survived by her 2 children Cheryl Vance of S. Burlington, VT and Brian Vance of Paoli, PA, her daughter-in-law Marcia Vance of Paoli, PA and her 4 grandchildren Kendrick Brayman, Garrett Brayman, Caelyn Vance and Jessica Vance. Lydia was also a member of St. Basil the Great Catholic Church in Kimberton, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass in St. Basil the Great, 2340 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville, PA on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 am, with a celebration of life to follow at 12:30. Relatives and friends may call at church on Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be given to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at .
Arrangements are by Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home, Phoenixville, PA.
Condolences may be given at www.Gatchafuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 3, 2019