GEORGIA - It is with great sadness we share that our precious Lydia Jayde has passed away on Monday February 25th, 2019. Lydia was born on March 10th, 2017 to Jamie and Nicole LaBonte. Lydia is survived by her two siblings: Spencer and Annaleigh. She's also survived by her paternal grandparents Michael LaBonte and Rebecca Delorme, her 2 aunts Megan and Nicole and 2 cousins, Nevaeh and Isabella. On her maternal side she is survived by her grandparents Alan Shaw and Debra Sokol and her great grandmother Beverly Shaw. Although her loss was unexpected, we were able to save 3 lives in her honor. If you would like to make a donation in Lydia's honor, please do so to . Visiting hours will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Wednesday March 6 at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St, Winooski, VT, with a funeral service to follow at noon. Condolences may be shared at www.lavignefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019