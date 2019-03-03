Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia LaBonte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Jayde LaBonte

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lydia Jayde LaBonte Obituary
GEORGIA - It is with great sadness we share that our precious Lydia Jayde has passed away on Monday February 25th, 2019. Lydia was born on March 10th, 2017 to Jamie and Nicole LaBonte. Lydia is survived by her two siblings: Spencer and Annaleigh. She's also survived by her paternal grandparents Michael LaBonte and Rebecca Delorme, her 2 aunts Megan and Nicole and 2 cousins, Nevaeh and Isabella. On her maternal side she is survived by her grandparents Alan Shaw and Debra Sokol and her great grandmother Beverly Shaw. Although her loss was unexpected, we were able to save 3 lives in her honor. If you would like to make a donation in Lydia's honor, please do so to . Visiting hours will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Wednesday March 6 at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St, Winooski, VT, with a funeral service to follow at noon. Condolences may be shared at www.lavignefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now