|
|
Lynn Rose (Davis) Choiniere
Somersworth, NH - Lynn Rose (Davis) Choiniere, 67, of Somersworth, NH, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
She was born to Robert Pulsifer and Constance (Normand) Doucette and grew up in Somersworth, NH. She graduated from Somersworth High School class of 1969 and worked at Lloyd Davis Shoe Store and then at Liberty Mutual Insurance for 25 years before her retirement.
Lynn was truly a warm-hearted person, and always put others, especially her family, ahead of her own interests. She will be remembered for her giving spirit, positive attitude, and readiness to laugh. She loved to go for rides in the country. Also she loved music, and she loved to sing; her children cherish fond memories of singing along with their mother to the home stereo. She continues to sing on in Heaven and in the hearts and minds of her loved ones.
She is survived by her husband Louis Choiniere of Morrisville, VT; son Raymond Davis Jr., of Rochester, NH; daughter Janet Davis and husband Bruce Fielding, of Rochester, NH; daughter Karen Pomeroy and husband Allan Pomeroy, of Coral Springs, FL; aunt Jeannine Wentworth from Somersworth, NH; aunt Aline Normand from Somersworth, NH; aunt Paula Hogan of Florida; several cousins, nephews and nieces; stepchildren Jessie, Joshua and Tiffany and two step-grandchildren Gabrielle and Lily, of Vermont.
Lynn was predeceased by her parents Robert and Constance; brother Lucien Doucette; sister Norma (Doucette) Panter; uncle Ronald Normand, and grandmother Rose Normand.
She will be sorely missed, but fondly remembered by all who knew her.
An informal celebration of life with refreshments will be held at the Charlmont Restaurant at 116 VT-15 West in Morristown, VT on Thursday, August 29 from 2-4pm.
A funeral service will be held at St. Martin Church at 120 Maple St. in Somersworth, NH on Saturday, August 31 at 10am with interment service at Mt. Cavalry Cemetery in Somersworth to follow.
Godspeed Mommy!
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 27, 2019