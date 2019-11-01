|
Lynn Thomas Wood
Milton - Lynn Thomas Wood, a long time and well-known St. Albans businessman, passed away Oct. 30, 2019 at his home with his wife, Bette, at his side. He was born in St. Albans on April 29, 1938. He was the son of the late George S. and Greeta (Sheehan) Wood. Lynn was 81 years old. On August 26, 1961, he married Elizabeth Ross, who survives him. Lynn attended Bellows Free Academy and then he went on to Tilton Prep School and Springfield College. He was the proprietor of George S. Wood, Inc. This family business was started in 1926 and Lynn took over ownership in 1969. He enjoyed the many friendships that he formed with the St. Albans community during these 33 years. Lynn had a heart felt interest in VT's education systems. He served on the St. Albans City School Board and later the VT Board of Education for many years. Lynn had a passion for sports. He was an avid Boston Red Sox, Arizona Wild Cats basketball, San Francisco 49ers fan, as well as, various UVM and BFA athletic teams. His greatest joy was watching his grandchildren take part in many sporting events. Lynn took great pride in his family and the time they all spent together at his family home on the shores of Lake Champlain. He was often found riding up and down the lawn on his tractor or sitting on the deck conversing with his family. He also looked forward to his weekly Thursday lunch group. He was always willing to have a friendly debate over sports, politics or community issues. During many winters he traveled to Tucson, AZ, where he appreciated the beauty and the climate of the state. Other survivors include his four children, Christopher Wood, Allison Dean and husband Donald, Sarah Lovelette and husband John, and Andrew Wood and wife Erin. He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren: Cameron, Jillian, Liza, Colby and Liam Wood, Alex, Owen and Madeline Dean, Hanna, Ben and Emma Lovelette, Meghan and Connor Wood. It would be remiss not to also mention his dog, Winston (Bub). In addition to his parents, Lynn was predeceased by his sister, Donna Jean, and his brothers, George Wood, Jr. and Jack Wood. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St. St. Albans, VT. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of his family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , VT Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 130, Williston, VT 05495 or , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To send the Wood family a message of condolence, or to share a memory, kindly go to Lynn's online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019