Gardner - M. Beryl Maguire, 96, of Gardner, formerly of Ashburnham, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Gardner Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Beryl was born April 7, 1923 in Norwood, MA, daughter of the late James B. and Katherine (James) Maguire. She graduated from Walpole High School and the University of Toronto with a BS in Nursing and an MA in Nursing from Boston University. She worked in several hospitals in Burlington, Vermont, and was the Director of Nursing in Burlington, Vermont for twenty years. Beryl was in a catholic order of the Religious Hospitellers of Saint Joseph (RHSJ) and was a member of St. Denis Church in Ashburnham.

Beryl was predeceased by her sister, Katherine Maguire McGinniss

Beryl is survived by her niece, Katherine D. McGinniss; nephew; James B. McGinniss and his partner Clare Doyle, Mary McGinniss and partner, Kate Bouton all of Burlington, Vermont, Matthew J McGinniss and his wife, Polly of San Diego and Bridget McGinniss Kerr and her husband, Doug of South Hero, Vermont; cousin, Paul James of Toronto and many great nieces and nephews.

A private ceremony will be held in Burlington, Vermont at the convenience of the family.

To leave an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com

Mack Family Funeral Homes 105 Central St. Gardner is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 19, 2019
