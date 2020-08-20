Madalyn (nee Hunt) Tulip
ST. Albans - Madalyn (nee Hunt) Tulip passed away peacefully on August 13th in Chesapeake, VA. She was born March 18th, 1926, near Fort. Myers FL.
Madalyn was a longtime resident of St. Albans, Swanton and Georgia. She was married for fifty-five years to the Love of her Life, Henry Tulip, who passed away in 2004. Madalyn was a devout catholic and an active member of St. Mary's and Ascension Parishes in St. Albans and Georgia, respectively, where she and Henry served as Eucharistic Ministers. She trained as an operating room nurse, receiving her degree from Mary Fletcher Hospital in 1944, at which time she joined the United States Cadet Nurse Corps. Madalyn subsequently practiced in Burlington and St. Albans. More recently, Madalyn volunteered extensively at the Northwest Medical Center for many years. She was active in the VT Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, serving as Treasurer.
While she had a passion for playing bridge and treasured the many friendships she maintained at and around the card tables, her family remained the focus of her attention, and a source of great joy.
She is survived by her six children (in which she invested so much time and energy - school board work, 4H, sports, etc.): Mary Amabile of Chesapeake VA, Kathleen Johnson of Fargo ND, Elizabeth Tulip of Augusta ME, Deb McCarthy of Sun City Center FL, Dan Tulip of Anchorage AK and Thom Tulip of Andover MA, and eight nieces and nephews. Madalyn had sixteen grandchildren upon who she doted, and at last count, twenty-six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Marjorie (nee Sawyer) and Albert Hunt and her sisters Alma LaVigne and Shirley Lawrence.
Donations in Madalyn's honor should be made to Martha's Community Kitchen, 139 Lake Street,
St. Albans, VT 05478 (https://marthascommunitykitchen802.org/donations/
) and/or The Friends of Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge, c/o Missisquoi NWR, 29 Tabor Rd., Swanton, VT 05488 (http://friendsofmissisquoi.org/
).
The time and place of a memorial celebration for Madalyn will be announced in the future.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
.