Madeline C. "Maddie" Howard
Saint Albans - Madeline Codding Howard a lifelong area resident passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Northwestern Medical Center with her family and friends at her side.
Born in St. Albans on September 21, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Elphegina (Houle) Codding. Maddie was 97 years old. She married the love of her life and town beloved doctor, Samuel W. Howard, MD in 1955, who pre-deceased her on March 17, 1978. Maddie and Sam built a life together on Driscoll Drive, where they raised two adventurous sons, Sam and David. Maddie was a 1939 graduate of Bellows Free Academy, then started a 15-year career with the New England Telephone Company and from 1979 to 1986 was Activities Director at the Holiday House. Maddie was a past member of the St. Albans Hospital Women's Auxiliary, the Franklin County Medical Society, Autonoe Club, Kings Daughters, the St. Albans Garden Club and longtime member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. More recently she was a member of the Franklin County Museum, Friends of the St. Albans Library, Franklin County Homemakers, volunteered at Red Cross Blood drawings, volunteered with the Northwestern Medical Center Auxiliary and member of the Board of Incorporators. In 2007, she was recipient of the President's Award, received the Citizen of the Year award in 2014 and on October 18, 2016 at the age of 95, she took her first motorcycle ride. Maddie was a tenacious, kind, and giving soul that just loved to be around people. She was an extended family member to many. If you didn't find her lending a hand to the community, you would find her at the local hockey rinks, mountains or soccer fields supporting her grandchildren in their sports. Maddie is survived by her sons, Samuel Gregory Howard and his wife, Susan, of Sandy, Utah and David Codding Howard and his partner, Ann MacDonald, of Burlington, Vermont, as well as her five grandchildren, Megan Howard, Christopher Howard, Molly Howard, Neil Howard and Grant Howard and one great-granddaughter, Louise Howard Copeland. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Samuel, Maddie was pre-deceased by her 3 brothers, Richard, Roger and Gregory Codding. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. The Burial Office and Holy Eucharist will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 12:30 PM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, corner of Fairfield and Church Streets, St. Albans, with the Reverend Craig Smith as celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery. It was Maddie's wish that memorials be made to the St. Albans Museum, P.O. Box 722, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or to a . To send the Howard family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Maddie's on line guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 24, 2019