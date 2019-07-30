|
|
Madeline (Jodoin) Letourneau
Burlington - On July 19, 2019, Madeline (Jodoin) Letourneau, 91 of Burlington, passed away peacefully at Ethan Allen Residence with her family by her side. She was born in Burlington, VT on June 18, 1928, the daughter of, J. Hector and Lydia (Courtois) Jodoin.
Madeline is survived by her four children: Chuck & Susan Letourneau, Denise & Charlie Bergeron, Jim Letourneau & his companion, Phyllis and Emile & Don Baker. She is also survived by her sister, Rita Mongeon and 6 grandchildren: Catherine, Camille and Clara Bergeron, Miranda, Mitchell & Jackson Baker, many nieces, nephews, and her devoted friend, Frank Boivin.
Madeline was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Paul Letourneau in 2013, her siblings: Fernand Jodoin, Theresa Lapointe, Sister Lillian Jodoin, George Jodoin, Richard Jodoin, Paul Jodoin, Laurette Corbin, Lawrence Jodoin and Louise Trombley.
Madeline lived most of her life in Vermont, but spent much of her early years in Canada and Massachusetts, of which she had many fond memories. When asked, Madeline would describe the best and most cherished time of her life as that of being a young mother.
Madeline was very artistic, creative and very skilled at crocheting and knitting. She enjoyed creating numerous lovely gifts for her family and grandchildren over the years. Madeline had a lifelong love of opera, reading extensively and doing crossword puzzles. She will also be remembered for her love of small animals, especially her sweet "grand-dog", Duncan.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Ethan Allen Residence for the excellent care and consideration they gave to Madeline. They would also like to thank Diane Dutton for being such a caring roommate to Madeline. A special thank you goes out to Dr. Eugene Moore and Bayada Hospice Care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10am in St. Joseph's Cathedral in Burlington. Burial will follow at New Mount Calvary Cemetery, Plattsburgh Ave, Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ethan Allen Residence, C/O Mary Mougey, 1200 North Ave., Burlington, VT 05408, or those wishing, may send donations for Masses.
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home in Charge
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 30, 2019