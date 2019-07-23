|
|
Madeline Rachel Minor
Westford - Madeline Rachel Minor, 94, died peacefully on Sunday afternoon July 21, 2019 surrounded by her three children, Jim, Steve and Maria, at the Franklin County Rehab. Center in St. Albans.
Madeline was born Mary Madeline Rachel Lavallee on October 29, 1924 in Westford, the 13th child of Isidore and Ernestine (Duff) Lavallee.
She graduated from BFA Fairfax in 1943 as Class Salutatorian. She had worked for Pouliot's IGA, the Merchant's Bank, as the Westford Post Master for a short time and as a Real Estate Broker.
Mom married Shirley James Minor on May 28, 1955 at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Fairfax. She and Dad enjoyed camping trips to FL in the winter, traveling and snowmobiling.
She and Dad were very instrumental in starting the Minor Funeral Home in Milton and loved her family and grandchildren dearly.
Mom is survived by her son James Minor Sr. and his wife Karen of Fairfax, Steve Minor of Georgia and his partner Lori Saunders of Williston, Maria Minor of Fairfax, her daughter in law Julie Minor of Fairfax and Ohio, her grandchildren Elizabeth Marcotte and her husband Tim, Victoria Reynolds and her husband Ethan, James Minor Jr., Caitlin Minor and her husband Khaled Nafati and Alexandria Minor and her fiancé Matt LaBelle. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Elynore and Ava Marcotte and Norah Reynolds.
Mom is also survived by her brother Laurent Lavallee of Westford and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by our Dad on January 23, 2015 and by her siblings Lucien, Marie-Ange, Herve, Andre, Yvette, George, Bernadine, Roger, John, Gabrielle and Gilberthe.
We would like to give special thanks to the staff at the Franklin County Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans for the excellent care given to Mom during her short stay there. Words cannot express our appreciation.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday July 26, 2019 at 11am at St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton. Burial will be in Luke's Cemetery in Fairfax.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 23, 2019