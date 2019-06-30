|
Madeline Ruth Crowley Morenus
Winooski - Madeline Ruth Crowley Morenus, better known as "Babe", daughter of Paul S. Crowley, Sr and Berthe (Dion), born on October 12, 1936, completed her journey here on earth, June 27, 2019.
Madeline graduated from St Francis Xavier School, Mount St. Mary's Academy and The College of Great Falls, Montana. She taught school in the Northwest suburb of Chicago and retired from JFK school in Winooski, after 28 years of service.
Madeline wore many "hats" for her parish church, St. Francis Xavier, and the community of Winooski.
Madeline is survived by her daughter, Gayle Morenus, granddaughters, Makayla and Kendra Merchant, and Gayle's dad, Gary.
She is also survived by her brothers, John, George and Glenn Crowley. Also by 67 nieces and nephews. Numerous great nieces and nephews, and sisters-in-law Pauline Crowley, Katherine Aureli, and Jane Stoodley, also Rod and David Morenus.
She was predeceased by her parents, sisters, Connie Letourneau, Louise Granger, Marguerite and Judith Crowley, brothers, Paul Jr, Charles, Duane, Douglas and Leonard Crowley, brothers-in-law Howard Granger and Donald Letourneau.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 2nd, at 10:00am, at St Francis Xavier Church, with internment in St. Francis Xavier cemetery. Calling hours will be at Lavigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main Street, Winooski, VT, on Monday, July 1st , from 4pm - 7pm.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 30, 2019