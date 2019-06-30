Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lavigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service
132 Main Street
Winooski, VT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St Francis Xavier Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Morenus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Ruth Crowley Morenus


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeline Ruth Crowley Morenus Obituary
Madeline Ruth Crowley Morenus

Winooski - Madeline Ruth Crowley Morenus, better known as "Babe", daughter of Paul S. Crowley, Sr and Berthe (Dion), born on October 12, 1936, completed her journey here on earth, June 27, 2019.

Madeline graduated from St Francis Xavier School, Mount St. Mary's Academy and The College of Great Falls, Montana. She taught school in the Northwest suburb of Chicago and retired from JFK school in Winooski, after 28 years of service.

Madeline wore many "hats" for her parish church, St. Francis Xavier, and the community of Winooski.

Madeline is survived by her daughter, Gayle Morenus, granddaughters, Makayla and Kendra Merchant, and Gayle's dad, Gary.

She is also survived by her brothers, John, George and Glenn Crowley. Also by 67 nieces and nephews. Numerous great nieces and nephews, and sisters-in-law Pauline Crowley, Katherine Aureli, and Jane Stoodley, also Rod and David Morenus.

She was predeceased by her parents, sisters, Connie Letourneau, Louise Granger, Marguerite and Judith Crowley, brothers, Paul Jr, Charles, Duane, Douglas and Leonard Crowley, brothers-in-law Howard Granger and Donald Letourneau.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 2nd, at 10:00am, at St Francis Xavier Church, with internment in St. Francis Xavier cemetery. Calling hours will be at Lavigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main Street, Winooski, VT, on Monday, July 1st , from 4pm - 7pm.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now