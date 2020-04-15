|
|
Madelyne "Sissy" Maureen Wight
Addison, VT, Philadelphia, PA - Madelyne Maureen Wight, age 79, peacefully passed away April 17th, 2019 at Helen Porter Memory Care Center, Middlebury, Vermont, holding her daughter's hand.
Madelyne was born April 23rd 1939 in Philadelphia to Lola Maureen (Walker) Wight and Oscar Joseph Wight.
The definition of a free spirit that would never be bound by convention, she strove to live her life in her own way and on her own terms. She was intelligent and creative with strong writing skills gained from her undergraduate degree from Lesley University and her Masters Degree from Vermont College. She loved to explore photography and her gift for utterly unique pen and ink drawings. She valued being well-read and has an extensive library on a diverse range of subjects in her Victorian farmhouse. It was her favorite room in the house. An evening in heated debate of art, music of the 60's, politics, or history was an evening well spent. She missed her calling as a book and movie reviewer - so deep was her love and critical eye of both. Madelyne was a devoted single mother and grandmother.
She leaves her devoted daughter Cynthea Lyman (Wight) Hausman and grandson Evan Walker Hausman, former Husband and dear friend Martin Van Denburgh and his wife Medora.
Our family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Helen Porter Rehab, Addison Home Health and Hospice and the Hospice volunteers. Your authentic loving care of Madelyne went above and beyond just "doing your job." It is clear to see that you loved her and held her in your hearts as you supported her from the first moment she arrived at your facility to the very last. We bless you and want you to know how much your care means to all of us.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020