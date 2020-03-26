|
Madison Dorman "Matt" Safford
Jeffersonville - A good man has passed away. Madison Dorman Safford left this earth peacefully at his home on March 24, 2020 at the young age of 83, after a brief battle with cancer. He spent his final weeks surrounded by his loving family, sharing memories and a chuckle or two. A celebration of Matt's life has yet to be set. In the meantime, when you drink a Coke or eat a cookie, please think of him fondly, lovingly and with a smile. Please visit awrfh.com for further information and to share your memories.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020