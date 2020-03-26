Resources
More Obituaries for Madison Safford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madison Dorman "Matt" Safford


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madison Dorman "Matt" Safford

Jeffersonville - A good man has passed away. Madison Dorman Safford left this earth peacefully at his home on March 24, 2020 at the young age of 83, after a brief battle with cancer. He spent his final weeks surrounded by his loving family, sharing memories and a chuckle or two. A celebration of Matt's life has yet to be set. In the meantime, when you drink a Coke or eat a cookie, please think of him fondly, lovingly and with a smile. Please visit awrfh.com for further information and to share your memories.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madison's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -