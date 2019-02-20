|
|
Mae Evelyn Higbee
South Burlington - Mae E. Higbee, 78, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the UVM Medical Center after a brief illness.She was born May 4, 1940, in Burlington, the daughter of Ernestine Boisvert and Charles Bailey.
Mae is survived by her daughter Elly Verge, of Burlington, sons Rhe Higbee of Lyndonville, Amos Higbee and wife Diane of Monkton, and Andi Higbee of Colchester; 7 grandchildren, Ruby, Ashley, Amos, Dyllin, Lauren, Makenna and Aunika; and 2 great grandchildren, Isabelle and Lilah. Mae was predeceased by her husband Robert "Sonny" Higbee in 1992, son, Rene, in 1976, and a dear friend, Howard Riggs, in 2013.
Mae was known by all to be a most gentle, compassionate and caring woman always willing to help others in their time of need. Truly an angel here on earth.
A celebration of life will be held at The Pines, Adirondack Room, 7 Aspen Drive, South Burlington, on Friday, February 22, at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, Mae asked folks to donate to The UVM Cancer Center at 89 Beaumont Ave. Burlington, or to a . The family wishes to thank the entire team at the UVM Medical Center for the incredible care she received.
Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 20, 2019