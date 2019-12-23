Services
Malcolm (Mike) Marshall

Malcolm (Mike) Marshall Obituary
Malcolm (Mike) Marshall

Malcolm (Mike) Marshall, Born November 11, 1929 - Reborn December 22, 2019. A man of steel with a heart of gold.

We promise to remember you by loving and living the ways that you did. To put family first, to inspire others, to give a hand if there is help needed and to love unconditionally. We promise to work hard like you did-to always provide for our families. And to be there for the ones we love in times of need.

Mike leaves, for now, his wife of 67 years, Rita. His children Julie and Larry Bevins, Nancy and Wayne Blow, Laurie Marshall and fiancé Armand Rathe, Mike and Shari Marshall and Steven Marshall. He also leaves many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Mike leaves his brother Richard (Richie)Marshall as he was predeceased by brothers Alan, Jr, Pearl, George, Walter, Ralph, Harold, Andrew, William and Ronnie and sister Katherine, Aneita Mae, Sylvia and Margaret.

We would like to extend a special thank you to Grandson and Granddaughter Ron and Danielle Bevins for the extra loving care given to their Grandfather and Grandmother.

NO FLOWERS PLEASE. In lieu of flowers Mike would be so happy if donations in his name would be sent to https:cureforibd.donordrive.com/campaign/RyanBevins

A Celebration of Mike's Life will be held on Sunday January 26, 2019 from 1-4 PM at the Eagle's Club in Milton.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
